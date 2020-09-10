Malawi to Commemorate World Tourism Day

By Daniel Namwini

Lilongwe, September 10, Mana: Malawi will join the rest of the World to commemorate World Tourism Day on September 27, 2020 under the theme “Tourism and Rural Development.”

Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife, Isaac Katopola disclosed this Thursday in Lilongwe through a Press statement made available to Malawi News Agency (Mana).

“This theme focuses on how tourism has the power to touch on almost every part of our societies; the theme can be used as a strategic tool to revive tourism in the country and rest of the World amidst the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

Katopola pointed out that the objective of commemorating the day and month is to create awareness to the development to the country as a whole through job creation and development of local communities, business mentoring, and education opportunities.

He highlighted that, for the revival of tourism in Malawi, the domestic tourism marketing strategy will be launched aiming at driving domestic travel as well as help Malawians get to know their country better.

“The national tourism month will help stakeholders come together and develop effective ways to revive the tourism sector in the country by taking into consideration the appropriate directions to respond to challenges facing the sector due to Covid-19,” the Secretary for Tourism said.

He hinted that local communities are the focal point for tourist attractions, accommodation, catering facilities and services for tourism development.

Katopola said operators are being encouraged to make their places safe for travel and that travelers should take personal responsibility to staying safe and prevent the spread of Covid-19 as the country takes steps to open up for flights.

September was designated as a “National Tourism Month” in the country as it falls in the month during which United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) member states and rest of the World join hands to commemorate world tourism day which falls on September 27, every year.

According to UNWTO, placing rural development at the heart of tourism policies through education, investment, innovation and technology can transform the livelihoods of millions; preserve our environment and our culture.

Harnessing tourism as a driver of rural development will keep the global community on track to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, their ambitious plan for people and planet.