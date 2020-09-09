Parliament Confirms Kainja As Malawi Police Chief

Malawi Parliament Today on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Dr. George Hadrian Kainja as the new Inspector General of Malawi Police Service.

Dr Kaija Police Chief

Section 154 (2) of the Constitution states that: “the Inspector General of Police shall be appointed by the President and confirmed by the National Assembly by a majority of members present and voting”

According to Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda the new Inspector General Kainja has vast experience as a professional with over 27 years of service to the nation.

The new Inspector General Kainja who has replaced Duncan Mwapasa holds of a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Chancellor College and a Doctorate of Philosophy