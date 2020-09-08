COSAFA Sets Tourney Dates

The Council for Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) has announced that the Senior Challenge Cup will be held from October 2-17 in Durban, South Africa.

The announcement follows a meeting the regional football governing body’s competitions and technical committees held last Friday in South Africa to determine the dates.

Cosafa Deputy Chief executive officer, Suzgo Nyirenda confirmed the development with the Nation Newspaper in interview yesterday.

“Tentatively, October 2-17 are the dates for the 2020 Cosafa Senior Challenge Cup in Durban,” he said.

However, Nyirenda said the dates will largely depend on the reopening of borders in South Africa and member associations amid Covid-19 pandemic.

“Of course we will be waiting to hear from South Africa government on when the borders will be opened. But these are the tentative dates,” he said.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary, Alfred Gunda said the Cosafa Cup will be a good platform to prepare for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Burkina Faso.

However, FAM will have to wait for government decision on resumption of football.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Ulemu Msungama last week said Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 will make a decision on sports restart on Thursday.