Chakwera to Answer Questions from Members of Parliament

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will answer questions from Members of Parliament on Thursday.

To face Parliament on Thursday -Chakwera

State House Press Secretary, Brian Banda confirmed the development in an interview on Tuesday.

During campaign, President Chakwera promised to be availing himself in Parliament to take questions as required by the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament are debating State of the National Address (Sona) by Chakwera which was delivered on Friday.

Leader of Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa branded the Sona as ‘blank page where substance was relegated to the backseat’.