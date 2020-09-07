Mkandawire Refuses to Apologize; Insists MCP Supporters First to Benefit from MEDEF Loans

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President for the Northern Region, Harry Mkandawire says will not apologies to Malawians for his remarks that MCP supporters will be the first to benefit from MEDEF loans.

MCP Supporters first to benefit from the loans- Mkandawire

The out-spoken Mkandawire is on record telling MCP supporters in Karonga that they are first beneficiaries as Chakwera is now running and managing state affairs a statement which angered Malawians.

“MCP supporters will be the first to benefit from the loan since Chakwera is the one leading the country not Saulos Chilima,” said Mkandawire

In an interview with MIJ Online, Mkandawire said he made the statement because some UTM officials were deceiving people in Karonga central constituency that the loan will be disbursed this week by the party’s structures.

In a statement, Executive Director for Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives Sylvester Namiwa has described Mkandawire’s remarks as retrogressive and insensitive.

Namiwa further finds Mkandawire’s remarks as demeaning Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima’s office; eventually defeating the much touted Tonse Alliance philosophy.

MCP spokesperson, Reverend Maurice Munthali, has since downplayed the criticisms; justifying that the remarks have only come as parties prepare for by-elections in Karonga Central Constituency.