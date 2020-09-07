ACB Denies Summoning Mchacha

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has denied summoning former cabinet Minister Charles Mchacha, who is also Southern regional governor for the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Nothing wrong with the deal- Mchacha

On Monday Morning, social media platforms such as Whatsapp and facebook were stormed with reports that Mchacha was being questioned at ACB’s office over Blantyre-Kanjedza land deal.

ACB Executive Director, Reyneck Matemba said the bureau did not necessarily summon Mchacha but has just put a restriction on the land in Kanjedza which he ‘bought’ from Ministry of Lands.

Recently, Mchacha told the media that there was nothing wrong in acquiring the piece of land from Kanjedza Forest as he followed “all right” procedures.