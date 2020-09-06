Chakwera Under Pressure to Disown MCP Veep Harry Mkandawire

Pressure is mounting on President Lazarus Chakwera, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Leader, to come out and distance himself from his party’s vice president for the north, Harry Mkandawire’s “discriminatory” remarks on MEDEF loans beneficiaries.

Chakwera under pressure

Mkandawire is on record telling MCP supporters in Karonga that they are first beneficiaries as Chakwera is now running and managing state affairs.

Both Chancellor College political analyst, Ernest Thindwa and Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa, call on Chakwera to immediately discipline Mkandawire arguing this reflects badly on his leadership.

Namiwa further finds Mkandawire’s remarks as demeaning Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima’s office; eventually defeating the much touted Tonse Alliance philosophy.

But MCP spokesperson, Reverend Maurice Munthali, has downplayed the criticisms; justifying that the remarks have only come as parties prepare for by-elections in Karonga Central Constituency.-(Rainbow TV)