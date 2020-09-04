Govt for Speedy Completion of Construction Projects

By Pauline Kaude

Ntchisi, September 3, Mana: Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Halima Daudi, has called for timely completion of government initiated projects in Ntchisi district so they can have a positive impact on the lives of people in the district.

Daudi (left) being briefed by Ntchisi District Commissioner Lucizi Nhlane on the nurse’s house project at Khuwi Health Centre.

Speaking when she toured development projects in the district on Wednesday, Daudi assured the council officials as well as residents of the district of continued government necessary support to ensure smooth completion of the projects.

“I have toured a number of projects today and I can say that some of them are on the right path while the others are not.”

She added, “I would like to urge district council staff, Members of Parliament and councilors to work together to ensure that the projects are of high quality and standard.”

The deputy minister visited construction of a house for a nurse at Khuwi Health Centre, modern sanitary facility at Ntchisi boma market which the district council is undertaking using District Development Fund (DDF).

She visited Ng’ombe-Nyalavu road funded by the Agriculture Sector Wide Approach (ASWAP)and Malomo-Ntchisi road funded by the National Roads Authority (NRA).

Daudi also visited Malomo Rural Growth Centre which was constructed a few years ago by the National Local Government Finance Committee (NLGFC) formerly Local Development Fund but has some of the structures not being utilized due to various challenges.

On the nurse’s house project, Daudi expressed some reservations on its design, size and standard saying they were not in tandem with modern times.

“Next time we want to embark on a similar project let’s try to improve, so we can help to reduce brain drain among our health workers,” she said.

When she visited the Ntchisi-Malomo road camp site, the deputy minister was not amused to learn that the contractor had suspended construction works following a directive from the National Roads Authority.

She promised to take up the matter with NRA so that the contractor can resume the work.

NLGFC Director of Infrastructure and Economic Development, Paul Chipeta clarified that the Malomo Rural Growth Centre did not have a stadium and police unit on its design.

He was reacting to a concern raised by the area’s parliamentarian Jacqueline Chikuta who said people in the area feel that they were given a raw deal for not including the said infrastructure in the project.

Chipeta then asked the community in collaboration with the council to write a fresh proposal for the stadium and police unit.

Ntchisi District Commissioner Lucizi Nhlane said the district has potential to grow as it has adequate land and perennial rivers.

Nhlane, however, cited high vacancy rate currently at 40 percent, low and delayed funding and poor market structures as some of the challenges being faced by the council.