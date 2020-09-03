Standard Bank Unveils ‘Finding New Ways To Make Dreams Possible’ Brand

Standard Bank PLC has launched a new brand campaign with a fresh, bold and captivating brand promise and pay-offline, with an aim to deepen the level of connections with clients and reaffirm the bank’s commitment to help clients realise their dreams.

This is a new chapter for our brand- William

The campaign will run for the next twelve months and will unpack the Bank’s new aspirations and client solutions which have been customized and speak to the current needs and demands.

Explaining the new campaign, the bank’s Chief Executive, William le Roux said: “This is a new chapter for our brand as we evolve with our customers and walk the journey to help them achieve their dreams.

Today’s customers want more than just a service, they are looking for a brand that believes in them, inspires them, and walks with them – a brand that tells them that their hopes and dreams matter. Therefore, Today marks a significant milestone and I am pleased to announce our new brand promise: “Finding New Ways To Make Dreams Possible”.

Mr le Roux further announced, “I am also pleased to unveil our new brand payoff line that underpins our aspirations; It Can Be.” It Can Be is about being courageous, innovative, authentic and bold in everything we do.

“IT CAN BE” is about hope and realizing one’s dreams. It is about the right attitude that says I can work together with teams to find solutions to complex questions and problems. It is an approach of not giving up at the first obstacle,” he said. He added that the new brand promise is an entrenchment of a philosophy that places Standard Bank at the heart of Malawi’s growth.

“IT CAN BE resonates with Standard Bank’s philosophy of driving the growth of Malawi which is our home. We exist to support dreams and help people reach those dreams. We are a brand that has supported Malawian dreams for decades and we now want to engage Malawians on a larger scope of possibilities.”

“The new age customers yearn for connection and are always realigning their needs in reaction to local and global socio-economic factors.

As such the best way to support their dreams is by engaging them at a deeper level with a whole new dimension of emotional connection. With a range of financial solutions we offer to make people realize their dreams, we are more than a bank and we always strive to bring out the best in them,” said le Roux.

He further appreciated the coincidence of launching the new brand promise and the reality of living during Covid-19 pandemic.

“At a time when the world has come to a standstill due to the pandemic, Now is the time to begin a narrative of refreshed hope and belief and optimism to Malawians. The phrase ‘It Can Be’ is a celebration of the human spirit, of the belief in our dreams.

We are a future ready organisation with solutions designed for a modern world and we look forward with great anticipation to engaging customers on how we can help them to ensure that they and their organisations also become future ready. There is no better time to introduce this new positive message as encouragement to keep going,” says le Roux