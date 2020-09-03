NGO Calls For Nullification Of Health Workers Walk-In Interviews

By Aaron Banda, MANA

Active Network for Governance (ANEGO) a group of good governance advocacy, has asked Mchinji District Council to nullify results of walk in interviews for health workers which were conducted in June this year.

File Photo: Part of the youth that attended the interviews

In a letter signed by the group’s publicity secretary Carren Nekesa addressed to the council, the group says there are a lot of claims that some health workers at the District Hospital might have manipulated the process.

The NGO further claimed health workers marked the interview questionnaire for people and that some did not even attend the walk-in interviews.

The letter also states that the selection process had proved to be biased and there was favouritism among other anomalies.

“It is also alleged that some people selected to start working as health services providers never attended walk-in interviews which attracts a question as to whether they have relevant qualifications or not,” reads part of the letter.

The group has since called for immediate suspension of released results and operationalization of any process that is relevant to employment until all concerns are addressed.

They have also asked the council to discipline all DHO staffs that manipulated walk-in interview process to personally benefit from it.

In a separate interview Director of Health and Social Services for Mchinji, Juliana Kanyengambeta, acknowledged receipt of the letter.

She, however, said the role of the district council was to find venue and administer the walk-in interviews and that formulation of a questionnaire and selection process was done at a central level.

“Yes, I have received the letter. Some of the DHO staffs being mentioned in the letter were not part and parcel of the process,” she said.