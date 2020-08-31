Namadingo ‘Statue’ Raises MK 4. 7 Million

Malawi’s celebrated Musician Patience Namadingo has managed to source over MK 4.7 Million for fellow artist William Kachigamba who is struggling with cancerous lip and seeks medical attention abroad.

Namadingo (right)

Namadingo, who is also FDH Bank brand ambassador, some days ago turned himself into a living statue to help raise MK 3 Million for Kachigamba to seek medical attention in Zambia.

“This Morning Team Namartists has finished reconciling with Western union, Money gram and Mukuru on the statue funds to William Kachigamba. We are proud to announce that we beat the target.

Ladies and Gentlemen thank you for putting together Mk 4,718,000 excluding what the President might give,” Namadingo posted on his official facebook account.

Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi and Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera also supported Namadingo’s fundraising drive.