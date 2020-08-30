Reunion Insurance Introduces ‘Chisa Domestic Package Policy’

By Esnath Kalawe

Lilongwe, August 29, Mana: Reunion Insurance Company Limited has introduced Chisa domestic package policy ‘The Insurance Nest’, in a bid to carter for the needs for the urban and rural home owners.

Apart from covering the private dwelling house, apartment, flats and its contents, The Chisa domestic package policy covers motor vehicles, cycles, trailers or Caravan for private usage for golfers and personal accident among others.

Instant transfer of claim money online transfer- Joshua

According to the Policy, it allows any person owning or renting a private dwelling house to qualify for The Chisa domestic package policy, to ensure that there is cover either for the house or contents therein.

Reunion Insurance Company Limited’s Business Development Manager, Miller Joshua disclosed to Malawi News Agency (Mana) that there are compelling reasons why people should shift from buying the conventional house owners and go for it.

“The Chisa domestic package has been designed with almost instant claim settlement to ease stress after a loss. There is instant transfer of claim money online transfer, you are guaranteed a 24/7 helpline as well as 24/7 recovery service in event of accident everywhere just to say a few,” he assured.

Joshua pointed out that there was great need of proper insurance cover for valuable assets regarding that today’s homes have developed and requires more extensive insurance cover than that offered by traditional house owner and holders policies.

“Malawians have seen mushrooming of elegant and magnificent private dwelling houses filled with highly valuable items in rural and urban areas. Motor vehicles have become part of the many homes,” he said.

Apart from loss of damage to keys- K50,000.00, no claim cash facility other benefits between Chisa package policy includes cover for business equipment.

Theft of laundry, garden and swimming, guest personal effect up to K100, 000.00, medical expense up to K50,000.00 per event are among other benefits compared to conventional policy.

Since its inception 15 years ago, the company is highly regarded as Malawi’s General Insurance Company; the firm has track records in efficiency and professionalism in all area of operation like claim handling among others.