Four Shortlisted to Replace Jeff wa Jeff…Lawyers Msaka, Tembenu, Charles Mhango included

Tembenu: May become DPP’s CEO

Atleast four names have been proposed as possible candidates to take over from the suspended DPP Secretary General Grezeder Jeffrey popularly known as Jeff Wa Jeff on acting capacity.

The names were proposed during the party’s Central Committee indaba held on Thursday at Peter Mutharika’s private residence at Mulangeni in Mangochi.

The names included three lawyers; former Justice Ministers Samuel Tembenu and Bright Msaka, former Attorney General Charles Mhango and former Gender Minister Mary Clara Makungwa. Ironically Mutharika is also a lawyer.

The successful name will be announced next week after wider consultations.

Msaka might take over from Jeffrey

Apart from proposing the four names, the Central Committee also elected Mr. Henry Andrew Matemba as its Director of Elections, replacing Ben Malunga Phiri who recently resigned from the position on personal grounds.

Brown Mpinganjira has replaced Nicholas Dausi as publicity secretary and his deputy is Henry Mussa. Hon Dausi is now the party’s director of publicity.

Mhango (C): Was also shortlisted

The party has also appointed Sheik Emran Mtenje as its Regional Governor responsible for the Eastern Region. According to a press statement issued by the party’s newly appointed spokesperson, Mpinganjira, the Central Committee discussed various issues relevant to the rebuilding and strengthening of the Party after the 23rd June 2020 Presidential Elections.

“The Central Committee also considered all matters of interest and of concern to members of the DPP as received by the Central Committee through various means,” the statement reads in part.