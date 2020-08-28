No Bail For Murder Suspect Chisale

The High Court in Lilongwe has today denied bail to former president Peter Mutharika’s personal bodyguard Norman Chisale.

The suspect, Chisale is being accused of murdering former Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Senior officer Issa Njauju in 2014.

The bail ruling was heard in Chambers by Judge Ivy Kamanga and the suspect was not present.

Chisale, who is currently on remand for the case at Maula Prison, was this morning arrested on another case involving using fake certificate to secure a job at Malawi Army.

The suspect Chisale is also facing attempted murder, fraud and money laundering charges.