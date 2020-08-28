Malawi Youngest MP Fyness Magonjwa Optimistic DPP to Rise Again

Member of Parliament for Machinga East Constituency, Fyness Magonjwa says the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will rise again.

The lawmaker Magonjwa, who is also the youngest Member of Parliament in Malawi, sounded confident on Friday via his official facebook page.

While quoting a book titled ‘Democracy with a Price’ written by former president and father of multiparty democracy in Malawi, Dr. Bakili Muluzi’s Magonjwa said the current leadership wrangle in DPP will help to rebuild the party.

In the book Muluzi cited that ‘when you travel on a smooth road, you do not develop strength’.

“The recent turbulence in mighty DPP will only help to build party organizational strength and public support for the party.

Mighty DPP will continue growing from strength to strength and I am very sure the mighty DPP will bounce back in the next general election,” posted Fyness Magonjwa

The former DPP and its sister party United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Peter Mutharika lost to Tonse alliance Presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera during the court suctioned Presidential elections conducted in June.