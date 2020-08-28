Malawi Court Convicts Chanthunya Over Zimbabwean Girlfriend Murder

By on No Comment

The High Court sitting in Zomba has today Friday convicted Misozi Chanthunya for murdering his Zimbabwean girlfriend Linda Gasa in 2010.

The convict a business-person Chanthunya has also been found guilty for perjury and hindering burial of a dead body.

Meanwhile, Judge Ruth Chinangwa has set Wednesday next week as a day when she will deliver her sentence and has since revoked bail for the convict.

Linda, then a College of Accountancy student, was brutally murdered and secretly buried in Mangochi district.

  , , ,

Malawi Court Convicts Chanthunya Over Zimbabwean Girlfriend Murder added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.