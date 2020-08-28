DPP Appoints BJ Mpinganjira Its Mouth-Piece

The main Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has announced the appointment of Veteran Politician Brown Mpinganjira as party’s spokesperson replacing the out-spoken Nicholas Dausi.

File Photo: Mutharika welcoming BJ in DPP Camp

According to a circular issued on Thursday evening, Mpinganjira was appointed on Thursday during an emergency meeting held at former President Professor Peter Mutharika’s residence in Mangochi.

The Party has also appointed Henry Mussa as Deputy Spokesperson while Andrew Matemba as Director of Elections replacing Dr. Ben Phiri who resigned two days ago following the outcome of June elections.

Sheikh Emran Mtenje has been appointed as DPP’s regional governor for the Eastern Region following the resignation of Julius Paipi who has since joined Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima’s UTM party.