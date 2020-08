The Malawi Police have re-arrested former president Professor Peter Mutharika’s personal bodyguard Norman Chisale.

Chisale Re-Arrested

According to reports, Chisale who is currently on remand at Maula Prison on other charges has been re-arrested for using a fake certificate to join the Malawi Army decades ago.

This is his fourth arrest in a row as he is also facing murder, attempted Murder, fraud and Money laundering charges.