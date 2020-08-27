Malawi Schools to Re-Open On September 7 – Minister

Malawi government through Ministry of Education has announced that Schools including colleges and universities will re –open on Monday the 7th of September 2020.

File Photo: Likuni Girls Students jammed parked the school hall before schools were closed

Minister responsible Agnes NyaLonje disclosed this in Lilongwe during a joint press briefing with the Presidential Taskforce on COVID 19.

NyaLonje said measures have since been put in place to ensure the schools adhere to strict COVID 19 prevention measures.

Schools were closed in March 2020 as a measure to disrupt the further spread of the global health pandemic.