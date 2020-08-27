Jomo Osman Can’t Breathe…Ntopwa FC to Disband

The future of Super League Side Ntopwa Football Club hangs in balance after the team’s owner and sponsor Isaac Jomo Osman threatened to disband the team due to financial crisis.

I can’t continue- Jomo

Jomo, who is also sponsor for Ntopwa Super Queens women’s football team and six other junior teams of different age ranges from Blantyre, announced the sad tidings on Wednesday.

“There are a lot of things that have happened in the recent past that have affected my source of income and under such circumstances.

I am afraid I cannot continue. I do not see this team taking part in the league next season,” said Osman, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ward Councillor for Bangwe-Nthandizi in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) President Tiya Somba-Banda has expressed ignorance on the issue.

Ntopwa FC was promoted to the top-flight league in 2019 season after finishing second in the second-tier Southern Region Football League Premier Division.