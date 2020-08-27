Chilima to Take Over From Chakwera Soon- Prophet Liabunya

Malawian born but South Africa based influential Prophet, Austin Liabunya, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 released a sensitive prophecy concerning the future of President Lazarus Chakwera and his vice Saulos Klaus Chilima.

President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima in office

Speaking from his base in Pretoria through a video recording available on his official facebook page, Liabunya said Chilima will come into power after Chakwera but he will face tough opposition from other parties and the court.

“I can assure you that after Chakwera, Chilima is coming. Saulos Chilima government will even be the best government ever. But, God asked me for intense prayer because other parties will team up.

“They will pressure the courts in order to hinder Dr. Saulos Chilima from standing as president. So Dr. Saulos Chilima will have a very hard tough time. And if he cannot stand and seek the face of God, it will hinder or delay his coming into power after Lazarus Chakwera,” says Liabunya.

The man of God has further said that Chilima will also a strong opponent from a new Kamuzu Banda who is about to rise and his battle for presidency will be so intense.

“It’s very important that Dr. Saulos Chilima must know that it will not be easy. His MAIN fight will be the fight with the court. Court will fight but the will of God will prevail. And the will of God will prevail on a condition that he seeks the face of God concerning his future.

“By the time Dr. Saulos Chilima will be vying for the highest office in the country, a new Kamuzu Banda will rise who will be the biggest rival.

So as Chilima will be fighting court battles, he will also have to fight with the other parties especially the one which will be led by the said Kamuzu Banda II. He will fight Chilima so much; Right, left and centre.

“But as I said the government of Chilima will be more advanced than even the government of Chakwera. But right now the government of Chakwera will become the best as compared to the previous regimes,” he said.

Liabunya said there was a possibility that Chilima might come sooner than the expected time but on a condition which the man of God said will be divulged later.

Liabunya also took time to advise President Chakwera to quickly fill the top positions in government departments that fell vacant through dissolution soon after he assumed the presidency.

The man of God warned the president against too much consultation when making decisions saying “too much consultation is poisonous.”

On the emerging hostility between the supporters of UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP), the Prophet said the relationships between Chakwera and Chilima is just good but some few opportunists from UTM are being sent by the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to bring confusion in the Tonse Alliance.

Liabunya fired a warning shot to those bringing confusion for personal gains that very soon they will be exposed and will be expelled from the political parties in the Tonse Alliance.

He said DPP and other opposition parties are working underground to frustrate the efforts of Tonse Alliance by bringing tension in their Tonse Alliance and also feeding the donor community with misleading information.

Commenting on Covid-19, Liabunya said the virus “is gone” arguing it was a test for the new government just as God tested some Men of God including Jesus in the Bible.