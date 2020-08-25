FDH Bank plc Donates K14 million Ultrasound Machine to Mwanza Hospital

Dr Ngalande (right) handing over the machine to Dr Namarika (left)

FDH Bank plc Monday donated an ultrasound scan machine worth K14 million to Mwanza district Hospital as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy.

FDH bank plc Managing Director Dr Ellias Ngalande said the Bank is glad to have honoured the commitment to donate the machine after receiving a request from the Ministry of health in December 2019.

“In December last year,Dr. Dan Namarika approached us and requested for this machine as patients at the hospital were in dire need of it. Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the two months estimated lead time for the machine to arrive in the country turned into six months, in health care every minute counts and we needed the machine here as soon as possible.”

“This is why as FDH Bank plc, we are exceptionally glad that we have finally honoured this commitment and on this day we are here at Mwanza District Health Office handing over this machine,” said Ngalande.

He said FDH Bank plc as a homegrown bank has always been committed to the welfare of Malawians with its presence in all districts in the country save for Likoma.

“We care about the needs of Malawians from grassroots level. In our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, we are especially passionate about Education, Health and Youth Sports Development.”

“In health, we have often donated to hospitals and health initiatives; we also sponsor the Queens Cancer Ward and we recently refurbished the Makwasa Paediatric High Dependency Unit. This is why we invested K14 Million to procure this Ultra Sound Scan Machine to assist the people of Mwanza and surrounding districts,” explained Ngalande.

Dr Ngalande and Dr Namarika unveiling the machine as hospital and FDH Bank plc officials look on

He said an Ultra Sound Machine is an essential machine especially in reproductive health of women and health on unborn children.

“We are all here because someone, somewhere, someday, catered to the needs of our mother’s health. It is imperative to provide the best care possible where we can. We hope this Ultra Sound Scan machine will further add to the capabilities of the health workers to provide care to Malawians.”

“We believe the machine is now in good hands and will be well taken care of our skilled health workers. Let us all join hands to develop and serve our country,” said Ngalande.

He also thanked health workers for their selfless work of helping Malawians in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief of Health services in the Ministry of Health Dr Dan Namarika hailed FDH Bank plc for the donation saying it only took one meeting for the bank to offer the support of procuring the machine which demonstrates the value that the Bank has in investing in human capital.

“The Ministry of Health will ensure that the partnership that it has with FDH Bank and the banking sector mutually benefits both parties so that we can all harness good human capital that we all need,” said Dr Namarika.

He appealed to staff at Mwanza District Hospital to use the machine for its intended purpose and take good care of it.