DPP to Hold Convention Soon or Later

The former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says it will hold convention to elect new office bearers soon or later.
DPP’s secretary general, Grezelder Jeffrey disclosed in an interview with Nation Online on Tuesday. She said the Party leadership will soon meet and discuss the matter.
“Whether we like it or not, a convention is important and we will hold it as a party. But we will not do it today or tomorrow.
People should not rush. The party will hold a convention and will choose a leader. We are looking into it. When the time comes, we will let you know,” said Jeffrey
Jeffrey also commended Party’s President Professor Peter Mutharika for doing his part in building the party.
Mutharika took over the leadership of DPP after the death of his brother, Bingu wa Mutharika in April 2012.
Dpp must play its cards very carefully. Some are still frustrated in tonse and all what they are eyeing for is to force dpp into a premature convention the same way they did with premature 2024 polls. They want to bring confusion in dpp to lead it into an alliance to be led by a third popular guy. Becare dpp gurus.