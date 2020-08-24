MCP to Turn Nsanje District Into Paradise- Mia

By Martin Chiwanda

Nsanje, August 24, Mana: Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President, Sidik Mia has assured people in Nsanje he will do everything possible to bring meaningful development to the district so that people’s lives should be transformed.

Mia welcoming Eurita Mtiza into MCP camp

Speaking on Saturday during the welcoming into MCP of former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator for Nsanje South West, Eurita Mtiza, Mia said Nsanje District has lagged behind in development, which has made people in the district to be rendered destitute.

Mia, who is also Minister of Transport and Public Works, said apart from people being poor, the district is still disjointed due to poor road networks.

“I am the Mbuya of this Shire Valley. I am not happy with challenges people are facing that range from poverty to lack of development.

“I must promise that with the new government, I will do everything possible within the shortest possible time to bring meaningful development to the Shire Valley,” he said.

“I want to make sure that the railway line is rehabilitated so that the youth should get employed and some do businesses which can transform the district as well as people’s lives. I fought for change because of you,” added Mia.

Mia also said the district will have a new face by among other things, constructing modern police houses, new railway station and a state-of-the-art sports complex.

“Apart from achieving food security in the district, I want more people to engage in activities which can transform their livelihoods. That is why I fought hard to remove DPP from power. DPP was not considerate,” added Mia.

Commenting on Mtiza’s decision to join MCP, Mia said he was happy that people have realised that the only party which has a clean sheet and remains determined to serve the people is MCP.

Mia then advised MCP supporters to accept everyone wishing to join the party and work together for a better Malawi.

“Honourable Eurita Mtiza is my Sister; she has done the right thing to join the party. Together we want to develop Nsanje District. Let me urge all MCP supporters to accept those joining our party,” Mia said.

“People are joining because they know that the only party which has a clear development agenda is the MCP. Therefore, let’s be united and work together,” he added.

Speaking earlier, Senior Chief Malemia pledged traditional leaders’ support to government, saying the Shire Valley has been neglected for long and time has come to benefit from development projects.

“As traditional leaders in the district, we pledge total support to the government. We need development here in the Lower Shire,” Malemia said.

On her part, Mtiza thanked the MCP leadership for accepting her into the party. She assured the leadership to work hard to ensure that people in Nsanje benefit from the current government