Inkosi M’mbelwa Fires GVH Mahowe For Dating 14-Year Old Girl

Inkosi Ya Makosi M’mbelwa of Mzimba district has terminated the services of a 42 year-old Group Village Headman (GVH) German Mahowe for marrying a 17 year old girl.

Fired

Inkosi M’mbelwa V, who is also World Vision Ambassador on girl child education, made the announcement on Monday through his official facebook page.

“We have traditionally terminated the services of GHV German Mahowe within the jurisdiction of Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa for violating the rights of a girl child,” posted Inkosi M’mbelwa

M’mbelwa further disclosed that the relationship started way back in 2017 when the girl (Name withheld) was 14 years old.

He then called upon concerned stakeholders and all citizens to join hands in fighting against child marriages.

Recently, Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati challenged Traditional leaders in the country to end all child and early marriages.