Minister Warns Contractors On Substandard Work

By George Bulombola

Nkhata Bay, August 22, Mana: Minister for Agriculture, Lobin Lowe has advised Plem Construction Company which is building Linga Irrigation Dam in Nkhata Bay, against sub-standard works on the new facility under construction.

Lowe being through one of the structures of Linga Dam

The minister’s advice follows complaints leveled against the construction company over its poor performance in some construction projects in the country.

Lowe was speaking Friday when he, alongside his deputy, Agnes Mkusa Nkhoma, toured the construction site of the dam in Senior Chief Fukamapiri in the district.

He said his ministry would frequently be visiting the site to ensure that the company complies with the agreed contract standards.

“I am, however, impressed with the progress and standard of the construction works of the dam which is expected to be functional by May 2021,” said Lowe.

According to Lowe, once completed, the dam will supply water to almost 1,000 irrigation acres, thereby scaling up irrigation farming in the district.

“Linga Dam will be the largest irrigation dam after Bwanje Irrigation Dam (in Dedza). The largest dam in the county is Kamuzu II Dam which supplies consumption water, but Linga Dam is the first of its kind in Malawi,” he said.

He said apart from supplying water for irrigation, the dam would also attract tourists, thereby contributing to generation of forex.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Fukamapiri said the project would improve the face of his area and that his subjects are proud of it.

“This dam will enhance irrigation agriculture in my area and I will ensure that my subjects own it for its sustainability,” said Fukamapiri.

Construction works of the dam are estimated to cost about 15.6 million U$$D (over MK11.7 billion) with funding from African Development Bank.

Currently, the dam is at embankment formation and spill way construction levels.