Malawi Parliament In Cashgate , Captured in MK 70 Million Scam

The Malawi National Assembly has been caught in a ‘serious’ procurement scandal which is costing millions of tax payers money, a private investigation has revealed.

Photo Credit: Gerald Kampanikiza

According to the investigation, the Chief Procurement Officer at Parliament is at the centre swindling millions of kwachas through dubious procurement deals.

Among the shabby deals, Parliament procured a 24,000 Litres water tank at a Cost of MK 70 Million.

Parliament also constructed carports for Ministers costing over MK40 Million without approval of the Procurement Unit.

As not enough, Parliament is paying between Mk 7 Million kwacha per day to spray ethanol content liquid as disinfectant due to Covid.

It has been established that Chief Procurement Officer and the Secretariat are using Allied Engineering Developments Company in the shabby deals.