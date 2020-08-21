Road to 2025: Chakwera for Second Term

Malawi President Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera says will seek for a re-election during 2025 presidential elections.

I will respect the constitution- Chakwera

Chakwera, who is leading Tonse Alliance administration, declared his intention in an interview with Voice of America.

He said will respect the constitution of the country on term limits.

“I will abide by what the Constitution says. There will be no third term or sad term for me,” said Chakwera

In the run-up to June 23 presidential elections, State Vice-President Saulos Chilima is on record saying he would succeed Chakwera after his term expires in 2025 even though he would be allowed by the Constitution to seek fresh mandate.

In a public rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre, Chilima said he would be the alliance’s next presidential candidate after Chakwera in line with their rotational leadership arrangement.