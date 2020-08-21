Presidential Candidate Kaliya in Illegal Water Connection

The Blantyre Water Board (BWB) has disconnected illegal water connection at the private residence of former independent presidential aspirant Reverend Hadwick Kaliya at Chilomoni in Blantyre.

BWB Public Relations Officer, Evelyn Khonje confirmed the development on Friday saying BWB team and police were denied access to Kaliya’s premises but managed to disconnect the water from outside the fence.

The board has also disconnected illegal water connection to the house of prominent business person Reuben Kumwenda in Namiwawa, Blantyre.

Blantyre Water Board loses about MK384 million annually through illegal water connections.