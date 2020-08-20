Nankhumwa Donates Covid-19 PPEs to Health Centre…Hails Health Workers

The Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa has commended health workers in the country for sacrificing lives and precious time fighting against Coronavirus pandemic.

DPP’s Nankhumwa donating PPE

Nankhumwa, who is also leader of opposition in Parliament, was on speaking on Thursday at Nunde Health Centre in Chiradzulu where he donated PPEs to heath workers such as masks, soaps, buckets and basins amongst others.

“Over the past months, we have seen countless acts of bravery and sacrifice from medical workers in this country. It is our duty as leaders to give them our full support.

We need to step up cooperation and unity in this country and that means sharing experiences and materials in order to defeat this pandemic” said Nankhumwa who is also Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Nankhumwa asked government to consider doubling the risk allowance for the health personnel in the country.

“This is a very important time in the history of humanity and here in Malawi that we have not been spared from the effects this pandemic. We all need to do whatever it takes to ensure that we overcome this “animal”.

Leader of opposition Nankhumwa interacting with health workers

The covid-19, if not stemmed, will have enormous negative impact on the social economic development of the country,” said Nankhumwa who is also Parliamentarian for Mulanje Central Constituency.

District Health Officer for Mulanje Dr. Alinafe Kalanda and Member of Parliament for Chiradzulo East Joe Nomale thanked Hon Kondwani Nankhumwa for the gesture.

