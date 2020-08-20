Libidinous Man Hacks Wife Over Conjugal Rights in Likoma

Fresh from Phalombe sex saga, a middle aged woman in Likoma Island is nursing serious injuries at St Peter’s Mission Hospital after she was hacked by her husband for refusing him conjugal rights.

According to Likoma Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sub inspector Mcliff Ngulube the victim (name withheld) was hacked by her husband after refusing him sex over health grounds.

Sub-Inspector Ngulube has since identified the suspect as a 39 year old Wilson Manjano who is currently in police custody and will face grievous harm charge.

“The suspect wanted to make love with his wife but she refused due to her menstruation period. He (the suspect) tried to have it by force but failed to quench his libido. In no time a quarrel broke out between the two,” said Ngulube

He added: “Following their quarrel, the suspect took a piece of timber and started assaulting his wife mercilessly. She cried for help and later fell unconscious and well wishers rushed her to hospital.”

The suspect Manjano hails from chilongola village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkumpha lll in Likoma District.