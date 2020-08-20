FDH Bank plc Donates K2 million to Friends of Embangweni

Msapato (right) presents the cheque to Dr Mbewa (second left)

FDH Bank plc has donated K2 million to Friends of Embangweni Hospital in Mzimba to help with the acquisition of Personal protective Equipment (PPE) for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Making the donation in Blantyre Thursday, FDH Bank plc Head of Personal and Business banking Kawawa Msapato said the Covid-19 pandemic has brought various challenges to people in the world and Malawi is not been spared and hailed the initiative by Friends of Embangweni to solicit funds to offer Covid-19 relief interventions.

“As FDH Bank plc we have stepped in with a K2 Million package to support the cause. The funds will assist with acquisition of Personal Protective Equipment as well us engage in awareness campaigns,” said Msapato.

He said FDH Bank plc as a homegrown institution has always been passionate and committed to supporting the community from grassroots level.

“We are particularly dedicated to Education, Health and Youth Sports Development programs initiatives. We have supported several health initiatives before the pandemic and during the pandemic, be rest assured that FDH Bank Plc will remain a true partner to the health fraternity in the country.”

“As we all fight the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact it is having on people’s lives, we hope that this donation from FDH Bank Plc will touch a life somewhere in Embangweni and beyond,” said Msapato.

Receiving the donation, a representative of Friends of Embangweni Hospital Dr Mary Mbewa thanked FDH Bank plc for the donation saying it will go a long way in procuring PPEs to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We appreciate this gesture by FDH Bank plc. Embangweni Mission Hospital serves four communities that are far from the District Hospital. This donation will see PPE procured to cater for the health workers as well as raise awareness to help people prevent Covid-19 as many people are still operating like there is no Covid-19. A donation like this by a homegrown bank is Godly. May God Bless FDH Bank plc,” said Dr Mbewa.