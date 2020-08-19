Tonse Govt Calls Upon Private Sector To Help It Creating ‘Imillion Jabs’

Kandodo: 1 million job creation dream by the Tonse Alliance government would be met, with support from the private sector.

Minister of Labour, Ken Kandodo, is optimistic that the 1 million job creation dream by the Tonse Alliance government would be met, with support from the private sector.

Kandodo made the remark on Wednesday when he held discussions with the leadership of mobile phone service provider TNM in Blantyre.

Among others,Kandodo said he visited TNM to appreciate possible approaches the company has adopted to create digital jobs that can help reduce unemployment in the country.

TNM Chief Executive Officer Michiel Buitelaar said the company has lined up a number of approaches that will empower a lot of people in the country economically.