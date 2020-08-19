Road Traffic Speaks Tough On Corruption

The Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) says it has taken a tough stance against corruption which has led to better services being offered to it’s clients.

This has been disclosed by DRTSS regional manager (South), Madalitso Christopher Kuyera, on the sidelines of the tour of the facilities in Blantyre by Deputy Minister of Transport, Nancy Chaola Mdoko.

Speaking after the tour, Mdoko said the objective of the visit was to check how the Malawi Road Traffic Management System (Maltis) is being used by DRTSS and if it is up to mark and supportive to their objectives.

She also denounced corruption in its entirety.”Let me warn you to desist from all corrupt acts rather serve your clients professionally. Let’s build a better Malawi by changing the negative perception people out there have on DRTSS.

“The Tonse Alliance is willing to make a better Malawi for all so whatever was happening before under the veil of corruption was infringing on the rights of Malawians let’s change,” said Mdoko.

Kuyera said perceived corruption, gratification and fraud are the main challenges derailing the image of the institution.

In dealing with such perceptions every employee at DRTSS is incorporated in the integrity committee and the sensitisation meetings held monthly seeks to raise the bar of their professionalism.

“Every member knows that in Tonse Administration corruption is not tolerated. If a member engages in gratification fraud or corruption, individually he/she will be held responsible,” said Kuyera.

Kuyera was also quick to highlight the key milestones realised at the directorate. .Early opening of offices, currently business starts at 7:30am..Flushing out of middlemen..Improved revenue collection. Last year the department collected K2 billion and just last month gross collections hit K232 million.. Upgrade to international systems.. Improved sanity at the directorate.

He also said in COVID-19 situation, DRTSS has devised means to protect clients and its staff through decongesting the office by working in two-week shifts, encouraging handwashing and wearing of PPEs.

Other key challenges he made mention include lack of enough vehicles for enforcement of traffic rules, dilapidated buildings, inadequate funding and high vacancy rate in the institution.The Deputy Minister has previously inspected facilities and interacted with staff under the directorate in Karonga, Mzuzu, Nkhotakota, Mangochi, Zomba and Mwanza among other sites.Reported by McDonald Chiwayula#MbcNewsLive