Police in Mzimba have burnt over 400 kilograms of cannabis sativa locally known as Chamba which they had confiscated from some parts of the district.

Mzimba Police spokesperson Peter Botha says most of the Chamba is grown around the area of Inkosi Khosolo but was quick to say that the malpractice has now reduced due to police patrols.The cannabis sativa was burnt inside Perekezi Forest Reserve.