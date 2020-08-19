Justice: Chidyaonga’s Mulder Suspects Walk Free…Court Says It Was Snake Bite

The High Court in Lilongwe has acquitted four people, who were being suspected of murdering a 23 year old lady Kottana Chidyaonga.

File Photo: Late Kottan

In his ruling, Judge Thomson Ligowe said the court found no substantial evidence from state to prove the case hence it has acquitted the suspects.

Chidyaonga died in January this year while at her boyfriend and it was suspected that she died due to a snake bite.

However, a medical report released on 13 January by Dr Charles Dzamalala indicated that Kottana died as a result of acute poisoning with termik.

According to Dr. Dzamalala’s autopsy findings, there was no indication of a snake bite on the late Kottana’s remains.

The acquitted persons are Timothy Mtilonsanje , Gilbert Kamaliza , Diana Baghwanji and Ekari Chaweza.