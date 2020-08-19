Hanif Muhammad and Three Others Arrested For Corruption to Defeat Justice

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested four people for corruption to defeat justice.

In a statement released by ACB and made available to the Maravi Post, ACB says on or around 18th March, 2020, Mr. Hanif Muhammad is alleged to have conspired with Cecilia Kananji, Esther Kalanda and Ismael Abubas to withdraw a defilement case registered as Criminal Case number 204 0f 2020 which was being heard at the Dalton Road Magistrate’s Court in Limbe against Hanif Muhammad.

The Bureau investigations established that Hanif Muhammad who was answering a defilement case prosecuted by Ismael Abubas conspired with the prosecutor and other two women to withdraw the case by giving out money to the victim through the two women.

On 7th August 2020, the ACB arrested Hanif Muhammad. On 10th and 11th August 2020, the ACB arrested Cecilia Kananji, Esther Kalanda, and Ismael Abubas, respectively. The four are expected to be charged with the following offences among others:

• Conspiracy to defeat the course of justice contrary to Section 109 of the Penal Code

• Neglect of official duty contrary to Section 121 of the Penal Code

• Aiding and abetting perjury contrary to Section 101 of the Penal Code

They were taken to Court on 18th August 2020 where they were granted bail on the following conditions:

• To report to ACB offices every Wednesday before noon

• Paid the sum of K30,000.00 cash each as a bail bond

• Provided one surety each bonded at K20,000.00 each not cash

They will appear in Court on a date to be set by the Court for commencement of trial.