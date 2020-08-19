Flames to Face Burkina Faso in November

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the revised fixtures for the 2022 AFCON Qualifiers to accommodate matches that were postponed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The qualifiers return in November for match Day 3 and 4 which were initially scheduled for March end.

This means the Flames, who are in group B, will play Burkina Faso back to back away and home between 9 and 13 November 2020.

The Meck Mwase side will then face South Sudan away and Uganda at home in the last two matches of the campaign between 22 and 30 March 2021.

The 2022 FIFA World Qualifiers group stages will start in May and finish in October 2021. Flames are in group D alongside Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Mozambique.