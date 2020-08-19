Businessman Donates 40, 000 Face Masks, 4, 000 Buckets To Needy

Some of the donated items

In pursuit of his noble task to save mankind from the pangs of Covid-19, businessman Shiraz Ferreira of SF International has donated 40, 000 face masks and 4, 000 buckets to groups of needy people from several parts of the country.

The development comes barely a month after the Good Samaritan also donated life saving equipment namely ventilators, oxygen cylinders, NIV masks, respiratory masks, infrared thermometers and 10million kwacha cash to various hospitals and clinics across the country.

In an interview with Malawi Voice after the presentation ceremony, Ferreira said the donation is part of their multi-million relief support primarily to help in saving lives in the context of Covid-19.

One of the beneficiaries, 72-year old Joseph Mapira thanked Mr. Ferreira for the donation saying it had come at a right time when Covid-19 is hitting hard.

“We call upon all well-wishers to emulate good gesture displayed by Mr. Ferreira towards saving people’s lives from Covid-19,” he said.

Mr. Ferreira was also one of the first Malawians to donate Covid-19 prevention relief items to schools from across the country.