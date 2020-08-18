Man Dies While Having Sex With Prostitute in Phalombe

A 35 year old Man in Phalombe district has died while having sex with a sex worker, police has confirmed.

Phalombe Police Station Public Relations Officer, Innocent Moses has identified the deceased as Charles Majawa who hails from Matepwe Village in the area of Senior Chief Kaduya in the district.

According to Moses, the incident occurred on Monday night around 09:40 hours and no foul play has been suspected.

“Majawa is said to have hooked a sex worker within the trading center and booked a room to quench his libido. But he ended up collapsing and becoming unconscious while in the act,” confirmed Moses

The sex worker notified her friends about the tragedy and later reported the matter to police. The police and medical practitioner from Migowi Health Center viewed the body and confirmed death.

The postmortem revealed that death was due to excessive orgasm which caused blood vessels in the brain to rapture.