SF International Applauded For Fulfilling Tax Obligations For Four Consecutive Years

SF International has been applauded for fulfilling all tax obligations to the Malawi’s tax collector, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) for four consecutive years.

This follows other success stories in 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020 periods where the company also led by example by passing the tax compliance to the tax collector.

The move has been commended by MRA for its continued obligation to accomplish all the tax compliances to MRA without being ‘pushed”.

The MRA is currently enjoying increased tax collection drive after engaging in extra gear.

Apart from being applauded for fulfilling tax obligations, SF International’s Managing Director Shiraz Ferreira is also being hailed for passionately participating in various aspects of corporate social responsibility in various parts of the country such as donating to vulnerable children and paying school fees to needy students.

Recently, the company has also taken a leading role towards complementing government’s effort in fighting Covid-19 by donating assorted various PPE materials to hospitals and vulnerable people.