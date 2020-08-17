Malawi’s Parastatal Boards’ Appointments Early September

Malawi leader Lazarus Chakwera, who has been accused by some quarters of being slow in making crucial appointments, has indicated that by early September Malawians will know new members of boards of parastatal organization.

This was disclosed on Sunday by State House Director of Communication and executive assistant to the president, Sean Kampondeni, in an interview with Zodiak radio.

Two weeks after ascending to power, in what appeared to be a clean-up exercise, the Chakwera-Chilima administration dissolved boards of 67 parastatals including MRA, ESCOM and Malawi Broadcasting Corporation.

“As you are aware two weeks ago the president promised to make the appointments within the next 40 days. That period ends in second week of September. Be assured that by early September the president will have appointed the parastatal boards as promise,” said Kampondeni.

Kampondeni says the delay is understandable as the president is trying to strike a balance between merit and the issue of regional representation.

Looking at the appointments made by Chakwera so far, this seems to be the last hope for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members in the eastern region who vigorously campaigned for the party prior to both 2019 tripartite elections and the court-sanctioned June 23, 2020 fresh presidential election.

In the cabinet, there is completely nobody from the eastern region MCP fold except Roy Kachale of People’s Party (PP), who is also son to former President Joyce Banda.

In the recent appointments, districts like Mangochi, Balaka, Zomba and Machinga have unfairly treated as the list is dominated by people from the Centre, North and partially the Southern region.

Tonse Alliance performed poorly in the eastern region during the fresh presidential election.