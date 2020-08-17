Glowing Tributes Pour In At Patrick Khoza Funeral

Glowing tributes poured in at the funeral of veteran and multi-talented broadcaster Patrick Khoza, who died at 70 on Saturday.

Khoza, the former Director General of the public broadcaster MBC, was eulogised by Information Minister Gospel Kazako as “a media guru in broadcasting who did not hide his wisdom.”

“The bank of wisdom is gone.It will be difficult to find another Patrick Khoza,” said Kazako, himself a former MBC staffer who once worked with Khoza and got influenced by his expertise and dilligence to work.

The Minister said Khoza was a multi-talented broadcaster and the first Malawian to own a successful recording studio.He also praised the late Khoza, who accordig to his family died of diabetes and BP complications, of having played a critical role when MBC Radio and Malawi Television were being merged into one as MBC.Kazako said it has been a trying period for him to lose three MBC staffers including Jolly ‘Osaweta’ Kalero recently, and veteran actor Elson Soko, better known by stage name of ‘Anyoni’ on Saturday.Incumbent MBC DG Aubrey Sumbuleta told mourners that the MBC merger was a tough assignment, ” but it happened because of Khoza’s dedication. “He will always be remembered for this.”He said MBC staff have fond memories of the fallen DG “who always performed with expertise and ready to impart skills to fellow staff.”MBC footed most of the funeral expenses of the former DG.Former MBC DG Dr Benson Tembo, who grew up together with Khoza at the public broadcaster having joined in the early 70s, described his contemporary as “talented and an expert in sound technology that reached international standards.””He produced many local bands. If you see the development of bands in Malawi through sound improvement, it was the cool and smart Khoza. “He was a dedicated guy. We leant a lot from him on how to run a broadcasting station,” said Tembo, who represented an upcoming grouping of Veteran Journalists.Khoza, who obtained his MA in Arts and Communication from Cardiff University, leaves behind eight children. He was interred at his home Jumbe Village in TA Somba, Blantyre.