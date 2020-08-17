Elson Soko Who Made Anyoni

BLESSINGS PETIT KANACHE

At quarter to six, every kid in the family had to keep quiet, to pave way to mum and day, and others who thronged from the neighborhood to listen to pamajiga. That time, only a few had the privilege to own a radio set. Pamajiga was probably the best and popular radio play on MBC.Batteries were exposed to the sun during the day, to recharge for the evening’s quarter six .

As kids, it was our duty to bring the radio closer to our parents. Slowly, I started liking the characters in the play, and one of the characters I fell in love with was Anyoni. Anyoni was controversial. He was unpredictable, he ended up beating his own friends or sometimes, on a bad day, he was beaten to the floor.

At one time, Anyoni almost killed the village chief. The chief’s crime was he was spotted with his wife near a borehole in the village. The chief was innocent anyway, he was on his way to his garden. At some point, Anyoni counted parts of a chicken he slaughtered, and dictated what should be given to who.

He gave names to each chicken body part. A head of a chicken he said is whistle, and said it should be given to visitors, the back of the chicken said was a boat, and it is for him as a husband, legs as brooms and said are good for children. His wife, Mai a Nanyoni, always complied. There was also a time he put his signature in the flour basket and ordered his wife not to dare erasing the signature within the few days he was going out.

His instruction was for the wife to economise food.I fell in love with Pamajiga, and Anyoni in particular, and it was me now who always rushed to tune in to enjoy Anyoni scandalous episodes.

Two decades later, I joined MBC. The first day I put my feet in the corridors of MBC at Broadcasting House, Chichiri, I had celebrities I longed to see in person. I had Charles Chikapa, Samson Nkhono, Before Gumbi, Cosmas Tchare, Patricia Sundu, Eveles Kayanula Banda, Alice Khoza, Charles Nkalo, Ausborn Liyao, Albert Mungomo, Gloria Banda, Sphiwe Banda, Soul Rashid, Geoffrey Kazembe the radio Rastaman, Benson Tembo, Patrick Khoza (a man with a golden voice), Kapalepale Mbwiye wapata, and many more radio 2 DJ and many more famous names.

However, my breathe was kept to see the famous Anyoni.My first week at MBC, on aThursday afternoon, I met a medium short man in a cowboy hat, in black suit, looking very smart. He was in Studio B at BH doing Pamajiga recordings. I recognized the voice, he was Anyoni. I could not do otherwise, but to wait outside the cubicle and congratulate him for the talent. I liked how he responded “zonse ndi Chauta, tamuthokoze wammwambayo”.

From that day on, we used to greet each other in the corridors and elsewhere we met. Every time you greet him, he touched his chest gesturing total recognition and respect. I realized, Anyoni was very smart inside out, humble, and always ready to listen. He never dominated conversations, contrary to his radio play character.

Christopher Manda, a long time friend, also known as ‘Ada Manda a PA Likoma’ became his best friend over the years, both co-presenting Radio 2 Macheza.Eventually, Anyoni became a friend to my father.It is sad, Anyoni, real name Elson SOKO is no more. His body will be buried yes, but his voice will live forever. He once said “cholinga cha ine, ndikuphunzitsa anthu kuti nkhondo simanga mudzi koma mtendere basi, ukakhala ovuta pamudzi, anthu amakuopa komanso amakusala”. It is sad that Patrick Khoza, a man who once served MBC with dedication and meekness, has also departed.May the Soul of Patrick Khoza, and the Soul of Elson Soko rest in peace.