Mapeto Wholesalers Owner Faizal Latif In K8bn Tax Evasion Scam

As the country’s graft busting body the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is busy cleaning up the nation, Malawi Voice understands that some high profile business persons are hiding behind former government officials who swept under the carpet corruption cases worth billions of Malawi Kwachas.

The latest information in our possession has revealed that a search warrant against Faizal Latif, who trades as Mapeto Wholesalers, was mysteriously rendered ineffective, after it was issued on August 13, 2019 by the Blantyre Resident Magistrate Court under criminal case No. 277 of 2019 to the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to investigate an MK8 billion tax evasion scam.

The Atlas has information that the MRA was acting on information that Latif, popularly known as Mapeto, underdeclared a consignment of vehicle tyres from his own company in Hong Kong known as Polychem Company, currently run by his friends in Hong Kong Island in China.

According to the search warrant, all relevant import documents were in the custody of NBS bank, which acknowledged the same on August 27, 2019.

The information further indicates that Steve Kajombo, the head of investigations at MRA was spearheading the investigation. It is reported, however, that the investigation was nipped in the bud by top government officials in the previous regime.

Latif (Right)

In a brief telephone interview with The Atlas, Kajombo neither denied nor confirmed the allegation saying “I am still working with MRA and I am answerable to them.”

Our investigations have further revealed that between 2012 and 2013, Faizal Latif opened the Mapeto Ginnery Factory in Salima where he installed a second hand plant from the United States of America (USA) whose only value was the shipping cost but he overvalued the machine. According to preliminary investigations, the machine was worth around US$700,000 but it was declared at over US$ 3 million.

All these tricks were to externalize foreign currenecy to his company in Hong Kong, according to our sources.

In an interview, Latif denied the allegations before cutting the phone. (THE ATLAS MALAWI)