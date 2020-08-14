Chakwera Pardons 499 Prisoners Following Pressure From Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa

Nankhumwa: Free prisoners with minor charges to decongest prisons

President Lazarus Chakwera has pardoned 499 prisoners in a bid to reduce congestion in prisons amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The development comes barely two days after Leader of Opposition Honourbale Kondwani Nankhumwa issued a strong press statement on some of the mitigation suggestions to Tonse Government in the context of Covid-19. One of the suggestions was on the need to de-congest prisons by releasing some prisoners with minor cases.

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda has confirmed that the prisoners have been released.

Recently, the Malawi Prison Service said 107 inmates and 21 members of staff at prisons across the country had tested positive for Covid-19.