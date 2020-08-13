Police Arrest 140 Poor Malawians For Failing To Wear Masks In Chikwawa

The Malawi police service have today arrested over 145 people in Chikwawa over non compliance to the newly gazzetted COVID 19 measures.

Confirming the arrests, Deputy National Police spokesperson Thomeck Nyaude said so far 118 people have paid the 10 thousand kwacha penalty.

The development comes few days after government effected new Covid 19 measures which include the compulsory wearing of face masks in public places.

The arrests translate that government will collect 1 million 400 thousand kwacha since the new law stipulates that anyone found not wearing a face mask in public places shall pay a penalty of ten thousand kwacha.

However, there have been complaints that some police officers are forcing people to put on face masks when they themselves are not wearing their own mask.

Nyaude has since bemoaned the tendency and says that the law enforcing agency will ensure that the enforcers should also comply to the requirement.The newly gazetted laws have been met with mixed reactions.