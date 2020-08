Connect on Linked in

President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima

Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera will this morning host a 2 hour virtual youth summit from Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

State House Director of Communication and Executive Assistant, Sean Kampondeni said the online summit will start at 10 O’clock,

Chakwera will interact with youth in line with this year’s theme for International Youth Day which is “Youth engagement for global action”.