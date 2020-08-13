BOMA LAONA NYENKHWEE!U-Turns On Covid-19 Measures Following Public Pressure

Government has adjusted the acceptable number of people in public gatherings including religious gatherings in the wake of the COVID – 19 global Health pandemic from 10 to 100.

Minister of Health who is also Co – Chairperson for the Presidential Taskforce on COVID – 19 Khumbidze Chiponda has disclosed this during a joint press briefing with Minister of Information Gospel Kazako on Thursday evening in Lilongwe.

Chiponda said the decision follows consultations with leaders of various religious institutions on the matter. According to Chiponda, the Taskforce is also considering re opening of the country’s airports in the first week of September.

In his remarks, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako emphasized on the need for all stakeholders including religious institutions to take proactive steps in ensuring strict adherence to COVID – 19 prevention measures.