Giddes Chalamanda Needs MK 3 Million Kwacha to Renovate His House

The 90-year-old Malawian musician, Giddes Chalamanda has asked well-wishers in the country to help him in renovating his dilapidated house.

The veteran Musician Chalamanda made the appeal on Tuesday in an interview with MIJ Online.

.”When it rains, it means all my clothes get soaked as the house leaks. This is a very bad situation for me and I am therefore seeking assistance for my house, a project which requires about MK3 Million,” said Chalamanda, a Malawian acoustic artist.

Recently, FDH Bank brand ambassador Patience Namadingo assisted Chalamanda with MK 2 Million and the bank also promised him capital to start a small scale business.